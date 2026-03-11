2 travellers arrested at KLIA, officers seized S$819K worth of undeclared cash hidden in their luggage

2 travellers caught attempting to smuggle undeclared S$819K cash at KLIA

Two travellers were arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in February after officers discovered large sums of hidden cash in their luggage.

The undeclared cash seized is valued at over RM2.53 million (S$815,000) in total.

First traveller tried to smuggle multiple foreign currencies

The first case involved a Bangladeshi man who was intercepted at KLIA Terminal 1.

The incident occurred on 6 Feb, KLIA Customs director Zulkifli Muhammad said, in a statement on 9 March.

Enforcement officers discovered RM2,439,750 (S$790,000) during an inspection. This included multiple foreign currencies, including Saudi Riyals, Euros, and British Pounds.

The cash was found hidden inside the lining of the man’s shirt.

The man had not declared the cash, concealing the banknotes in an attempt to avoid detection.

Those bringing over S$12,700 required to make declaration

Mr Zulkifli stated that the offender failed to declare the amount on Customs Form 7 and violated Regulation 55(1)(b) of the Customs Regulations 2019.

The regulation states that travellers bringing cash or negotiable instruments equivalent to or exceeding USD10,000 (S$12,700) into Malaysia must make a declaration, reports Says.

Second traveller attempted to hide cash in baggage and carry-on bags

Authorities arrested an Indonesian national at KLIA Terminal 2 in a similar case on 10 Feb.

The traveller allegedly attempted to bring Malaysian currency without declaring it or obtaining approval from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

Authorities found undeclared cash amounting to RM120,100 (S$38,900), hidden inside both checked baggage and carry-on bags.

Offenders may face up to S$968K fine and 5 years of jail term

Mr Zulkifli shared that investigations into both cases are being carried out under Section 28B of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Prevention Act 2001.

If convicted, the suspects may face a fine of up to RM3 million (S$972,000), imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

