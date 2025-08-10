Tall tree catches fire in Taman Jurong, reportedly after pest control removed beehive

Embers fly into the sky as fire burns tree in Taman Jurong

A tall tree in Jurong West caught fire last Friday (8 Aug), sending embers into the night sky.

The incident took place after a pest control company removed a beehive from it, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Taman Jurong tree drops smouldering ashes onto grass below

Footage of the fire posted on XiaoHongShu, taken from a higher floor, showed flames leaping out of the burning tree.

Besides embers, the smouldering ashes also dropped onto the grass verge below.

Another video posted by the same user showed the fire apparently mostly extinguished, with only lingering sparks left on what remained on the tree, which looked to be about five storeys tall.

Some firefighters were also seen in the frame, signalling that help had already arrived.

Resident thought someone threw a cigarette

The incident took place at about 10.20pm on 8 Aug next to Block 330 Tah Ching Road.

A 26-year-old resident named Feng Shengkuan told Shin Min that he saw a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle downstairs after smelling smoke at home.

He saw firefighters spraying water on a tree, but no flames were visible by then.

He suspected that someone had started the fire by throwing a cigarette butt from a unit above.

Taman Jurong tree fire allegedly started by pest control

However, it was understood that a pest control company had removed a beehive from the tree before the fire.

The workers were thus alleged to have accidentally ignited the blaze.

SCDF, which used a water jet to put it out, said no injuries were reported.

Also read: Christmas tree catches fire on Orchard Road, reportedly put out in about 15 minutes

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 海阔天空 on XiaoHongShu and XiaoHongShu.