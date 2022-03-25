SCDF Rescues Driver After Truck Tips Over In Jurong West Accident

As trucks are significantly bigger than cars, it is paramount for drivers to drive safely to avoid serious accidents.

Unfortunately, on Friday (15 Mar), a truck driver lost control of his vehicle which ended up tipping over at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Avenue 5.

Source

A video on Facebook showed the aftermath of the accident, with smoke rising from the truck.

Responding to a call for help, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued a person trapped in the driver’s seat.

Truck overturns at Jurong West after driver loses control

Shin Min Daily News reported that on Friday (25 Mar) morning, a truck overturned and tipped over at the junction of Pioneer Road North and Jurong West Avenue 5.

As the vehicle flipped over on its side, an oncoming car crashed into it as the driver was unable to brake on time.

Source

The car’s driver told Shin Min Daily News that he felt extremely scared when he saw the truck tip over.

He had apparently tried to avoid the collision but could not find room to do so in time. The 39-year-old felt that a 10cm gap between his car and the lorry saved his life.

SCDF rescues truck driver trapped in driver’s seat

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), SCDF was alerted to the accident at 8.35am.

They found a person trapped in the driver’s seat and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release him.

Source

He was sent to National University Hospital (NUH) for treatment.

Hope no serious injuries were sustained

Though details of the accident are unclear for now, we hope that nobody involved sustained any severe injuries.

While such road accidents may not be very common in Singapore, road users should still remain vigilant and responsible for the sake of everyone’s safety.

Last but not least, we wish the truck driver a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Adrian Yeo on Facebook.