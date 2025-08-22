Truck makes U-turn using pedestrian path along Tampines Road, legal U-turn just ahead

Motorist shocked & amused to see truck making U-turn on pedestrian path along Tampines Road

A motorist was recently shocked and amused to see a truck making a U-turn by driving over a pedestrian path along Tampines Road.

This was despite a legal U-turn just metres farther up, as depicted in a TikTok video posted on Friday (22 Aug).

Truck drives from extreme left of Tampines Road onto pedestrian path

The clip, taken by a motorist driving in the extreme right lane, showed that the truck was initially in the extreme left lane.

However, it then drove in an almost perpendicular direction across the road and appeared to drive through the road divider before driving off in the other direction.

The driver of the car that recorded this then expressed incredulity at what he saw.

He told his friend, “Bro just did a U-turn onto a pedestrian path!”

Truck could’ve made legal U-turn along Tampines Road just ahead

The truck driver’s action appeared more ridiculous considering that a U-turn was allowed just a few metres after the spot where the illegal U-turn was made.

A U-turn sign was seen before the upcoming road junction, indicating that the truck could have just driven a bit farther to make a legal U-turn.

“Bro did NOT want to wait,” he wrote in his caption.

Driver did not make a report to the authorities

The TikTok user, who identified himself as Ryan, told MS News that the incident took place along Tampines Road on 11 Aug.

He was “quite shocked” to see what the truck did, but amused at the same time, as it was his first time seeing something like this.

Ryan did not report what happened to the authorities as he didn’t get the licence plate, he said, adding:

I don’t believe in condemning people without knowing the full story.

Featured images adapted from @rjlovesdriving on TikTok.