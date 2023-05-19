Trumpet Trees Are In Bloom Again, Experience ‘Sakura Season’ Right Here In S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Photographers Share Lovely Photos Of ‘Singapore’s Sakura’ As Trumpet Trees Bloom

Did you know you don’t have to travel to Japan or Korea to see cherry blossoms? That’s because we have our very own version of ‘sakura’ right here on our sunny shores.

Called Trumpet Trees, they can be found all across Singapore.

According to the NParks, they usually bloom between the months of March and April, as well as from August to September.

However, those who missed it earlier this year needn’t have to wait another three months to snap lots of gorgeous photos of the pretty pink petals as they have started flowering once again.

See the flowering of Trumpet Trees in Singapore

On Thursday (18 May), NParks took to Facebook to share that Trumpet Trees have been seen blooming in various parts of Singapore this week.

It explained that Singapore’s own version of ‘sakura’ typically blooms after heavy rains following a hot and dry spell — which certainly describes the kind of weather we’ve been having this month.

Accompanying NPark’s post were 20 photos of Trumpet Trees in parks, along the roadside, and in housing estates.

Singapore photographers share stunning snaps

In its post, NParks asked netizens to share their own photos of the Trumpet Trees and they certainly delivered.

The comments section is full of brightly coloured pink blooms, which contrast beautifully against the blue sky.

Some of the pictures show the flowers covering the ground like a plush carpet.

Shutterbugs also took to other Facebook nature groups like CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore to post their snaps.

Photographer Tan Yong Lin captured stunning images of lush Trumpet Trees among familiar settings like bus stops and MRT stations.

His snaps of people right next to the blooms demonstrate just how large the Trumpet Trees are.

NParks notes that they can grow up to 35m in height.

Mr Tan noted in his caption that the next two to three days should be the “peak of the bloom, before the flowers eventually wither”.

He also recommended heading to the following places to view the Trumpet Trees:

Sun Plaza Park

Bishan Park

Robertson Quay

Kembangan

Get your camera ready

It’s nice to know that in an urban jungle like Singapore, we still have such lovely scenes of nature spread across the island.

If you’d like to know where to spot these trees, simply visit NPark’s TreesSG website and do a quick search.

After that, get your camera or phone camera ready and make it a photo-taking date with your family.

Featured image adapted from Tan Yong Lin on Facebook.