S’pore ‘Sakura’ Season Arrives As Pink Flowers Bloom, Catch Them In Areas Like Bishan & ECP

Trumpet Flowers Bloom Around Singapore, View ‘Sakura’ At Your Doorstep

April marks the time of the year when tourists flock to Japan to catch the cherry blossom season.

For those feeling strong FOMO, mope no further as you can engage in a more accessible ‘sakura viewing’ in Singapore.

Trumpet trees on our shores have begun to bloom, painting dots of gorgeous pink on our cityscape.

These tend to last only a few days before wilting, so be sure to snap some picturesque shots before it’s too late.

‘Sakura’ season graces our sunny island as pink flowers bloom

On 24 Mar, NParks shared tidbits regarding the Trumpet Trees on their Facebook page.

Their post included multiple breathtaking shots of the Trumpet Trees in bloom around the island.

Among them were pictures taken by the banks of the Singapore River.

The tree’s gorgeous pink blush also presented a stark contrast to its leafy green counterparts at East Coast Park.

More ethereal shots taken on Bishan Street 13 look straight out of a travelogue.

The flowers also look stunning when sunlight hits their vibrant leaves.

Keep an eye out for the trees on the way home after a long day, as these shots taken in Punggol Central prove that they look equally beautiful against a darker evening backdrop.

Snap pictures while they’re still around

These Trumpet Trees usually bloom for several days before they start to wilt.

However, romantic shots are still available for the taking, even after the flowers begin to wilt.

Just look at this image from last year’s season, which shows a dreamy carpet of pink floating on the water after the trees shed their flowers.

If you know of any other locations where these beautiful trees can be sighted in bloom, let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.