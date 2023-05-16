More Showers Expected In S’pore For Rest Of May, Look Forward To Slightly Cooler Temperatures

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Slightly Cooler Weather In Singapore As More Showers Expected For Rest Of May

After a period of unbearably warm and humid weather, those in Singapore can finally look forward to slightly cooler temperatures.

The latest weather forecast by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) states that more showers are expected for the rest of the month of May.

This is thanks to Sumatra squalls, which may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on several mornings.

Rain will bring respite to hot weather

In a media advisory, MSS shared that there will be an increase in rainfall in the coming fortnight.

The showers are expected to bring some much-needed respite to the scorching weather experienced in the first half of May.

Over the next two weeks, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

They could reach up to 35°C on some days.

There may be a few warm and humid nights as well, where minimum temperatures could reach 28°C.

Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers

The wet weather is thanks to Sumatra squalls, which may cause “widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds between the pre-dawn hours and morning on several days,” according to MSS.

Those in Singapore can also anticipate short-duration thundery showers in some areas between the afternoon and evening on some days.

Generally, the second half of May 2023 will see “near-to-above average rainfall”. The total rainfall is likely to be “near average over most parts of the island”.

First half of May had ‘well below average rainfall’

Looking back at the first two weeks of May, MSS noted that maximum temperatures exceeded 34°C on most days.

Eight days registered temperatures of at least 35°C.

13 May was particularly warm due to light winds as well as clear and dry sky conditions.

Some locations experienced temperatures of more than 36°C.

The highest temperature of 37°C — the warmest of the year so far — was measured at Ang Mo Kio.

Furthermore, most parts of the country recorded “well below average rainfall” in the first half of the month.

The highest anomaly of 77% above average was recorded at Paya Lebar while the anomaly was lowest around the Simei area at 84% below average.

This report will surely come as good news to those of us who have been suffering in the heat.

