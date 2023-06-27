Taiwanese Diva Tsai Chin Performing At Marina Bay Sands On 20 Aug, Presales Start 3 July

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Veteran Taiwanese Singer Tsai Chin Holding Concert At Marina Bay Sands On 20 Aug

And the concerts just keep on coming.

On the day that Hong Kong Heavenly King Jacky Cheung announced two more shows in Singapore, yet another beloved music veteran was revealed to be putting on a show here.

Taiwanese diva Tsai Chin will be performing at Marina Bay Sands for one night only — so far — on 20 Aug.

Singtel mobile customers get access to presales on 3 July before general ticketing kicks off the next morning.

Tsai Chin hopes to spread positive energy through concert

According to a press release by concert organiser Live Nation, Tsai Chin will be holding her concert at the Sands Grand Ballroom at 7.30pm on 20 Aug.

Audiences can look forward to an evening of singing along to a repertoire of beloved hits from her impressive 50-year showbiz career.

Older folks — or those who appreciate the classics — would be familiar with tracks like ‘Just Like Your Tenderness’, ‘The Last Night’, and ‘Reading You’, which were popular throughout the 80s and 90s.

The theme of the concert is “Hao Xin Qing”, which is a homonym of “good mood” in Mandarin.

And a good mood, Tsai Chin believes, is what one must always maintain even when things go wrong, “otherwise you may feel the blues and give up easily”.

“If you’re full of negativity and don’t think of ways to maintain a good mood, regression happens,” she said.

This is why she hopes to convey lots of positive energy to concertgoers during her show.

“Only by staying optimistic during difficult times can we see the light in the dark, be full of positive energy, and have a good mood every day.”

Priority sale for Singtel mobile users on 3 July

Now that you’ve alerted your parents, aunts, and uncles to this exciting news — if you haven’t, here’s your reminder to do so ASAP — here are more details about Tsai Chin’s show.

Tickets are priced from S$98 to S$268, excluding booking fees.

Singtel mobile users will get to purchase tickets a day earlier than the general public from 10am next Monday (3 July). More information is available on Singtel’s website here.

Then, on Tuesday (4 July), general sales commence on Marina Bay Sands’ and SISTIC’s ticketing channels at 10am.

And here’s how you can get to the concert venue:



Tsai Chin Live in Singapore 2023

Address: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 5, Sands Grand Ballroom, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

Date: 20 Aug (Sunday)

Time: 7.30pm

Now that the pandemic is behind us, we can surely look forward to even more shows happening in Singapore.

Which performer do you hope will announce a stop here soon? Let us know in the comments.

