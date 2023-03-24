Certis Officer Suffers Head Injury After Getting Hit By Car At Tuas Checkpoint, Investigations Ongoing

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Certis Officer Hit By Car At Tuas Checkpoint, Suffers Severe Head Injury

The checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia have seen all kinds of mishaps and accidents.

In the latest incident, a Certis auxiliary police officer was hit by a Singapore-registered vehicle at Tuas Checkpoint.

The driver of the car was reportedly driving at high speed before colliding with the officer, who sustained a severe head injury.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Singapore-registered car hits Certis officer at Tuas Checkpoint

According to a press release by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), they received an alert regarding a road traffic accident at Tuas Checkpoint at around 12.55am on Friday (24 Mar).

The incident involved a Singapore-registered car and a Certis auxiliary police officer.

Investigations found that the vehicle had been travelling at high speed before colliding with the officer, who was outside the observation post at the entry of the departure car zone at the time.

Traffic police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene soon after.

Paramedics quickly conveyed both the officer and driver to the National University Hospital (NUH). There, doctors assessed the officer and found that he had suffered a severe head injury.

Police investigations against driver ongoing

ICA and Certis have gotten in touch with the officer’s family and are providing the necessary help and support.

Meanwhile, the police are currently conducting investigations against the driver.

In a Facebook post at 3am, the ICA noted that the accident had blocked all three lanes leading towards the departure zone at Tuas Checkpoint.

They thus urged motorists to use the departure cargo lanes instead. The ICA has since deleted the post.

Later, at around 5.30am, the ICA shared another post informing travellers that the traffic accident site had been cleared. All lanes leading into Tuas Checkpoint were operational again.

However, they advised drivers to check the traffic situation on the One Motoring website before travelling.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.

