SFA Suspends Licence Of Tuk Tuk Cha At NEX Till 13 Dec For Cockroach Infestation

Popular Thai café chain Tuk Tuk Cha has become a frequent haunt for many who crave affordable tom yam, boat noodles, and milk tea.

But recently, the NEX outlet was found to have hygiene problems. They have gotten caught for cockroach infestations on 3 occasions.

As a result, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended their license for 2 weeks.

NEX Tuk Tuk Cha suspended and fined

On 30 Nov, SFA announced that the NEX Tuk Tuk Cha outlet, located on the 2nd floor of the shopping mall, has been suspended.

The suspension came after the outlet was found with cockroach infestations.

For 2 weeks – from 30 Nov to 13 Dec – the outlet will have to shut its doors to the public.

Besides the suspension, the Tuk Tuk Cha outlet has been slapped with a $1,200 fine.

Cockroach infestation on 3 occasions

Over the past year, the popular Thai café chain at NEX has been found with cockroaches 3 times.

Failure to keep the licensed premises free of cockroach infestation warrants 6 demerit points.

With a total of 18 demerit points accumulated in the last 12 months, SFA suspended their license.

Under SFA regulations, any eatery with 12 or more demerit points in a 12-month period will have their license suspended between 2 to 4 weeks.

NEX Tuk Tuk Cha staff have to attend food hygiene course

Apart from that, all food handlers working at NEX Tuk Tuk Cha will be required to attend the Basic Food Hygiene Course again.

They will have to pass the course before they can return to work.

SFA reminds the public that such offences are taken very seriously. The agency stresses the importance for food establishments to observe food food and personal hygiene at all times.

Food operators are also reminded that only registered food handlers should be engaged.

High standards of food hygiene of paramount importance

If you’re still looking to get your Thai food fix from Tuk Tuk Cha, not to worry, you can still visit their other outlets.

Kudos to SFA for their constant maintenance and upkeep of food hygiene standards in Singapore.

After all, high standards of food hygiene is expected of food establishments here in Singapore and all the more so in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone or any establishment who is found to have violated the Environmental Public Health Act.

If any food establishment is found lacking in hygiene standards, you can report them via SFA’s online feedback form here or call SFA at 68052871.

