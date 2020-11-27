Seoul Garden Outlet At Tampines Mall Visited By Covid-19 Patient Together With 12 Family Members

Singapore recently saw 15 days without confirmed local cases. However, the streak was broken with a single community case on Thursday (26 Nov) who was later found to have dined at the Seoul Garden outlet in Tampines Mall.

While a disinfection team has cleaned the restaurant, it is reportedly closed until further notice.

Seoul Garden at Tampines Mall disinfected with water jets

According to The Straits Times (ST), a disinfection team from cleaning firm Clean Solutions has sprayed food counters, windows, tables, and pillars at the restaurant with a high-pressure jet cleaner.

Counters and credit card terminals have also reportedly been wiped down.

Speaking to ST, the restaurant manager said crockery, tables, and floors will be cleaned after the disinfection works.

It certainly seems that Seoul Garden is sparing no effort to make sure their restaurant is Covid-free.

First case in 15 days visited with family

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), a 32-year old male Singaporean had visited the restaurant last Saturday (21 Nov) with 12 family members.

He developed a sore throat and fever 2 days later on 23 Nov and tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday (25 Nov).

Despite occupying 3 tables, the group of 13 people had reportedly intermingled.

Furthermore, the man’s 2-year-old niece was on a 5-day medical certificate for a runny nose on the day of the meal.

Thankfully, she has tested negative for Covid-19.

Investigations are underway to determine if Safe Management Measures (SMMs) were breached.

Following the rules for everyone’s wellbeing

While it is unfortunate that a community case has surfaced after 15 days, this incident is also a reminder to stay within groups of 5 to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

Failure to do so could implicate one’s family and the wider community.

