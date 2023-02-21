Turkiye-Syria Border Hit By 2nd Earthquake In 2 Weeks, Hundreds Injured

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Another Earthquake Hits Turkiye-Syria Border 2 Weeks After First Incident

It seemed like the worst was over when the world rallied around Türkiye and rescue efforts came pouring in.

However, on Monday (20 Feb), the nation faced a second wave of terror when a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit southern Türkiye.

The earthquake occurred at around 8pm local time.

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Southern Turkiye

According to Reuters, those in Antakya city, Türkiye, felt the earthquake the strongest.

The earthquake’s epicentre was reportedly beneath the southern Turkish city.

Although the earthquake was centred in south Türkiye, it could be felt as far as Egypt.

Reuters reported that the city’s residents were living in tents due to the earthquake two weeks ago.

Earthquake leaves hundreds near Turkiye-Syria border injured

At ground zero, many weakened buildings collapsed from the recent tremors.

In Syria, the country’s civil defence force also tweeted that the earthquake damaged several buildings.

In a separate report, Reuters stated at least 294 people were injured in the latest quake. Local authorities have also warned residents to avoid potentially unsafe buildings, quoted BBC News.

Meanwhile, in North-West Syria, CNN reported that more than 130 people were injured.

6 reported dead in Turkiye-Syria earthquake

Compared to the devastating death toll from the first earthquake, the recent tremors have left six dead so far.

BBC News reported that the deaths were from Antakya, Defne, and Samandag in south Turkey. There are currently no fatalities reported in Syria at the time of writing.

While it’s fortunate that the recent quake was not as fatal, the affected nations now face the greater task of rebuilding their countries.

MS News extends our condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones.

