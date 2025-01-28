S’pore Turtle Museum closing from 28 Feb, appeals for donations as new site’s opening is uncertain

Turtle Museum closing Yishun site due to construction works for new development

After five years at its current location along Lorong Chencharu in Yishun, The Live Turtle and Tortoise Museum is closing its doors from 28 Feb.

This was announced by the museum’s owner Connie Tan in an Instagram video on Tuesday (28 Jan).

Turtle Museum closing as construction has to move farther

Ms Tan shared the “painful news” saying that she had “no choice” but to close as the museum was “right smack” in the centre of a major development.

Already, a familiar mango tree at the site has been cut down and the construction has to move farther into the museum, she added.

A new Build-to-Order (BTO) project in Chencharu was launched in June 2024. Construction at the 70-hectare site where ORTO used to sit started in 2023.

Ms Tan said the authorities had presented some options to them regarding the move, but none of them were feasible as they would be detrimental to the turtles.

Turtle Museum’s reopening date uncertain

All is not lost, as the museum will move to a new site some 200m away, Ms Tan said in an Instagram post in October last year.

But she is not certain when it can reopen, with the earliest date estimated to be in June or July — by which time the museum would have been closed for up to five months.

She hoped that the turtles would be able to do well under such circumstances because “there’s a lot of things going on”, including changing waters and environment, she said, adding:

I’m very very worried, but we push on, we drive on.

Turtle Museum owner appeals for donations

Ms Tan said the closure came as a “very big surprise” to her and she didn’t know that the museum would have to close for such a long time.

She thus lamented that they would not have any income for that period and appealed for donations.

To donate, the public can do so on its GoGetFunding page or PayNow the museum at UEN 52933221C.

It will also be open during the Chinese New Year period — from 2pm to 6pm on Wednesday (29 Jan) and 10am to 6pm from Thursday (30 Jan) — so those who want a last look at the turtles can come by to show their support.

Turtle Museum was in dire straits last April

The Turtle Museum was in dire straits last April when Ms Tan said she was running out of funds to keep the place open.

Though it hadn’t moved out from Lorong Chencharu, the museum saw a sharp decline in visitorship as the area around it appeared closed due to the construction works.

Having to move to a new location also required a great sum of money.

Ms Tan had to dip into her savings just to keep the business open and feared it may not last the next few months.

At the time, she told MS News that she wasn’t sure when it would move to the new location due to delays.

Turtle Museum has been around since 2001

The museum began life in 2001 as a side community project for Ms Tan and her father to showcase their turtle and tortoise collection.

Over the years, it has achieved a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for housing the largest collection of turtles and tortoises anywhere in the world.

It has been at Lorong Chencharu for the last five years, and Ms Tan thanked the public for their support while it was at this location, saying:

We cherished and miss all your warmth as well as care for the turtles. With a lot of love from all of us at Turtle Museum, thank you so much…

Here’s how you can find the museum to drop by for a visit:

Live Turtle & Tortoise Museum

Address: 81 Lor Chencharu, #01-16, ORTO 769198

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Nearest MRT station: Khatib

