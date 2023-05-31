TWICE Holding S’pore Concert On 2 Sep, Tickets Start From S$178

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Tickets For TWICE Concert At Singapore Indoor Stadium Available From 7 June

PSA for ONCE’s — ticketing details for TWICE’s concert stop in Singapore have just been released.

In April, the K-pop girl group announced that they will be having a Singapore stop in their fifth world tour, ‘READY TO BE’.

The girls will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 2 Sep.

Tickets will be available from 10am next Wednesday (7 June) for Live Nation members. General sales will start on 8 June.

TWICE to hold concert in Singapore on 2 Sep

TWICE will finally be returning to Singapore for a concert after four long years, bringing with them iconic performances from their both their newer and older discography.

Their visit to Singapore on 2 Sep will be one of 22 stops on their fifth world tour since their debut in 2015.

The concert comes after the release of the group’s 12th mini album with the same name, ‘READY TO BE’.

ONCE’s can get Ready To Be wowed by classics like ‘Heart Shaker’, ‘LIKEY’ and ‘Like OOH-AHH’ at the concert.

They can also look forward to seeing the group perform their newest songs in the flesh, such as ‘Set Me Free’ and ‘Moonlight Sunrise’.

The girls will additionally be performing solo covers and songs. From Nayeon’s addictive ‘Pop!’ stage to Mina’s ‘7 Rings’ cover, there’s much in store for fans who attend.

Purchase tickets to TWICE’s Singapore concert from 7 June

If you’re ready to Feel Special through their whimsical performances, make sure to mark down the ticketing dates on your calendar.

Live Nation Presale passes, exclusive for members, will be available from 10am on 7 June.

Fans can purchase these tickets via the Live Nation website.

However, do CHEER UP if you’re not a Live Nation member, or if you miss your opportunity to snag a ticket during the presales.

General sales begin the next day (8 June), also at 10am.

Fans can clinch tickets through multiple channels:

E-ticketing via Ticketmaster

Dialing the hotline +65 3158 8588

At Singpost outlets across the country

Tickets start at S$178, but VIP passes are available at S$348 for those who want to be more in The Feels.

VIP perks include access to the soundcheck party, a VIP Laminate and Lanyard, as well as priority entry to standing pens.

Now that you know when and where to buy TWICE concert tickets, make sure to get your Candybongs out and prepare to Dance The Night Away. Who knows, you might be lucky enough to be the ‘One In A Million’ noticed by your bias.

