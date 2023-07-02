Elon Musk Applies Daily Read Limit On Twitter Users, Unverified Accounts Can View 1K Tweets

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elon Musk Imposes Daily Read Limit On Twitter Users

Twitter users, take note. The social media platform is now temporarily limiting the number of tweets you can read in a day.

This is apparently in response to a high number of data scraping and system manipulation cases.

Twitter owner and chairman Elon Musk announced this in a series of tweets via his account on Sunday (2 July).

As of this writing., verified users can read up to 10,000 tweets in a day.

However, non-verified users are far more limited in how many they can view.

The measures also come after an app outage, during which many had problems accessing the app.

Temporary read limit to address data scraping & system manipulation on Twitter

In a first tweet, Musk said that these limits are temporary measures to “address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Initially, Musk set the daily post limits at 6000 for Twitter Blue verified accounts, 600 for unverified accounts, and 300 for new unverified accounts.

Then, in a second tweet about two hours after, he increased the limits to 8,000 for verified accounts, 800 for unverified accounts, and 400 for new unverified accounts.

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The limits then went up again after three hours.

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Per Musk’s third and latest tweet at the time of writing, the current limits are:

Verified accounts – 10,000 posts a day.

Unverified accounts – 1,000 posts a day.

New unverified accounts – 500 posts a day.

The Twitter owner did not specify how long these temporary limits will last.

Users in Singapore faced outage & app issues

On Saturday (1 July), many Twitter users experienced problems with the social media platform. In Singapore, users had issues accessing the app starting from about 8pm, according to Downdetector.sg.

At the peak of the outage, the monitoring platform received 146 reports at around 10.57pm.

A whopping 40% of users experienced difficulties with the Twitter app, and almost a quarter of them saw problems with their social feeds.

The outage in Singapore lasted until about 4am on Sunday (2 July). While reports have mostly died down by then, there were still some users filing reports at noon.

