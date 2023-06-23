Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Agree To Settle Outside With Cage Fight, Latter Asks For Location

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg Agree To Cage Fight

Those who enjoy watching the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) can possibly expect some new contenders in the ring.

Tech chiefs Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg recently called each other out for a cage fight on social media.

As it stands, Musk has even picked a location — the Vegas Octagon, where professional fights are held.

However, it’s unclear if the billionaire brawl will actually transpire.

Musk proposes cage fight with Zuckerberg on Twitter

The exchange took place on Wednesday (21 June) when a Twitter user posted that Meta might be revealing a rival to the social media platform.

Musk responded to the tweet in a thread, which eventually led to his provocative statement.

He said that he’s all for a “cage match”, so long as the other party agrees.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

In the tweet, Musk is referring to Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meta.

His comment came after another user warned him that the latter has been learning jiu-jitsu.

Zuckerberg asks Musk to ‘send location’

Apparently, the tweet did not escape Zuckerberg’s eyes.

BBC reported that later that day, the Facebook co-founder replied to the provocation on his Instagram Stories.

He posted a screenshot of the tweet and wrote, “Send me location.”

Meta has since confirmed with the AFP that Zuckerberg’s response was real, The Business Times noted.

The exchange did not end there, however, as Musk then cited the Vegas Octagon as their battleground.

This is the competition mat and fenced-in area that’s used for UFC matches.

As it turns out, Zuckerberg has indeed been practising jiu-jitsu — if his Instagram posts are anything to stand by.

BBC also reported that the 39-year-old has been training in mixed martial arts (MMA) and even won recent jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Musk & Zuckerberg settle on cage fight over social media

That said, it’s not clear if Musk was actually being serious about the fight.

In several follow-up tweets, the Twitter CEO joked around, stating that he has a move called “The Walrus”.

It happens to not be much of a move at all, where he essentially just lies on top of his rival and does nothing.

If the match does happen, however, it will definitely be a fight none of us will want to miss.

Featured image adapted from Los Angeles Times and Vanity Fair.