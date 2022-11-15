Elon Musk Allegedly Fires Twitter Developer Who Corrected Him Online, No Formal Notice Given

Elon Musk Allegedly Fires Twitter Developer After Being Corrected Online

Since taking the helm of Twitter, Elon Musk has laid off at least hundreds of employees at the social media company.

But one of the most bizarre firings came about two weeks after the takeover.

After correcting Musk’s tweet about Twitter being laggy in many countries, a Twitter developer found himself without a job in less than a day.

Unlike conventional terminations where formal communications are involved, the former Twitter claimed he received no such thing apart from a tweet by Musk that read, “He’s fired.”

Twitter developer corrects Elon Musk’s tweet

On Monday (14 Nov), Elon Musk tweeted to apologise for Twitter being “super slow” in many countries.

About three hours later, Mr Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter software engineer who reportedly spent over six years working there, responded to the tweet to correct Musk.

In two follow-up tweets, Musk sought clarification on Frohnhoefer’s claim and asked what the engineer had done to rectify matters.

Over a series of tweets, Frohnhoefer listed several things he and his team had done while highlighting areas with “plenty of room for performance improvements”.

Elon Musk allegedly fires developer in a tweet, but it got deleted

The back and forth between Musk and Frohnhoefer caught the eye of other Twitter users. One of them stated that Frohnhoefer should have highlighted the issue in private instead.

However, it seems Musk had the last word on the matter, as he allegedly replied to another user,

He’s fired.

Strangely, Musk’s tweet appears to have been taken down.

Nonetheless, Frohnhoefer’s response to the tweet remains online, which appears to be an emoji expressing ‘yes, sir’.

Developer locked out of laptop with no formal notice given

On Tuesday (15 Nov), Frohnhoefer posted a picture of a locked laptop with the caption, “Guess it’s official now”. The computer supposedly belonged to Twitter.

However, NBC News reported that internal Slack messages they had access to indicate that Frohnhoefer did not receive “formal notice” of his firing before or when Musk posted the tweet.

Speaking to Forbes, Frohnhoefer similarly shared that he did not receive any formal communications from his company,

Nope, nothing. They’re a bunch of cowards.

Frohnhoefer has also updated this Twitter profile to indicate that he’s no longer working at Twitter.

