HDB Resident Hangs Underwear Over S’pore Flag, Called Out For Disrespect

4 Pieces Of Underwear Hung Over Singapore Flag At HDB Block

As National Day approaches, residents are pulling Singapore flags out from the storeroom and stringing them under their HDB or private home windows.

However, not all flag displays are pleasing to the eyes — Facebook user Ms Lee spotted a rather unbecoming sight when she passed by an HDB block recently — somebody had hung several pieces of underwear over our national flag.

The sight shocked many other Facebook users who left disapproving comments on her post.

Netizen spots underwear hanging out to dry over Singapore flag

Ms Lee shared the photo in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group today (4 Aug).

Accompanying it was a simple caption demanding respect for Singapore’s flag.

The photo itself was incriminating — the resident, likely from the unit above the flag, had strung a laundry line of no less than four pieces of drying underwear right over the flag, obscuring most of the stars and the crescent.

In contrast, their upstairs neighbour hung the Singapore flag from the parapet in a proper manner, without placing anything else over it.

The photo also made its way to the Singapore Incidents’ Instagram page.

Netizens call for fines

Understandably, Facebook users who saw the post had much to say — many grabbed their virtual pitchforks and demanded the household face heavy fines.

One netizen wrote that they felt like it was intentional.

Meanwhile, others questioned whether the disrespect was accidental. Perhaps the resident was in a hurry and had to find the nearest spot to hang their laundry.

Interestingly, a quick search on the Internet led us to this tweet by Stomp dated 5 Aug 2015, indicating that the picture may be nearly 10 years old.

It going viral recently, however, proves that the sight is still upsetting enough to cause quite a stir online.

Disrespect of Singapore’s flag risks harsh punishment

While this incident may be dated, residents who may unknowingly pull off a similar stunt should be careful.

Under the new National Symbols Act, the authorities can inflict a maximum fine of S$30,000 and a six-month jail term. It might be a good time to refresh on the recently-changed rules.

In fact, Ms Lee claimed that she has reported the matter to the Town Council already.

Those who have the mental image of the police kicking their door down to bring them to jail over an accidental disrespect of the flag can rest easy though.

The Straits Times reported that a breach of the flag regulations would be first met with an “advisory approach”.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.