Woman’s Uniqlo Jacket Gets Ruined In Washing Machine, She Fixes It With Tennis Racquet

Woman Warns Public Against Putting Uniqlo Jacket In Washing Machine After It Becomes Clumpy

2023 has kicked into proper gear, but most of us are probably still mourning the end of our Christmas vacations — especially after washing that one winter jacket we own.

If that sounds like you, do note that not all washing machine settings are kind on such garments.

A woman found this out the hard way when her Uniqlo puffer jacket ended up getting ruined in the wash.

In response, netizens offered alternative suggestions on how to wash such clothing.

Washing machine ruins woman’s Uniqlo jacket

Posting to TikTok on 3 Dec 2022, the OP shared her plight with her followers, urging them not to put their Uniqlo jackets in the wash.

The jacket is one of Uniqlo’s more popular ultra-light down garments, typically worn for the winter. The OP had put it inside her washing machine for a thorough cleaning.

To her dismay, the item turned out rather different from she’d expected.

Wearing it in the video, she showed what appeared to be clumpy patches underneath the shell fabric.

Instead of the filling being evenly spread out, it clumped together in a few areas, leaving weird patches across the garment.

TikTokers offer advice on getting a good wash

TikTok users who are presumably more experienced with winterwear care flocked to the comments section with helpful advice.

One user suggested placing tennis balls with the jacket to maintain its fluffy quality.

Another commenter recommended adjusting the washing machine settings to “delicate”, with a tumble dry on low heat.

A former employee at Uniqlo also had a useful alternative for handling such clothing items.

They suggested laying the jacket out flat and then shaking it to let the filling become even again.

Eventually, the OP managed to set her jacket right again.

In a subsequent video, she is seen hitting her jacket repeatedly with a tennis racquet.

It then lays out flat and the previous clumps and patches seem to have disappeared.

Check washing instructions carefully

Accidentally ruining our winterwear as a result of not washing them properly is a tale as old as time.

However, it’s important to remember that such garments do contain tags revealing instructions on how to clean them properly.

Hopefully, the OP’s experience will remind others to be more careful before putting their winterwear through the wash.

