Woman’s S$1,000+ LV Shawl Damaged After Dry Cleaning, IMM Outlet Offers S$35 Compensation

Dry Cleaner At IMM Allegedly Damages Louis Vuitton Shawl & Offers S$35 Refund

When using dry cleaning services, we typically expect a minimum standard of efficiency and quality. Not receiving that can be upsetting.

Such was the case for a woman who submitted a Louis Vuitton shawl for dry cleaning at a Mr Jeff outlet in IMM.

To her dismay, the establishment returned it in a damaged condition, with threads coming apart at the seams.

She has since demanded a refund, to which the outlet has offered S$35 as compensation.

Dry cleaner at IMM damages Louis Vuitton shawl

Posting to the Complaint Singapore group on Facebook, Ms Joyce Ang explained that the incident occurred at a Mr Jeff outlet in IMM.

On behalf of her boss, she sent a Louis Vuitton shawl for dry cleaning to the establishment on 17 Oct.

11 days later, the outlet returned the shawl back to her, but in an allegedly damaged state. Several threads had become loose, and patches had shown up where the graphics were supposed to be.

The staff also allegedly failed to inform her of the item’s condition at the time of collection. Ms Ang only realised the extent of the damage when she was checking it.

Outlet offers S$35 for compensation

Speaking to MS News, Ms Ang said this was her first time patronising the outlet.

The manager claimed that the incident was a result of wear and tear. As such, they could only offer S$35 as compensation.

However, she pointed out that her boss had previously sent in similar winter wear for dry cleaning at other establishments. The clothes were always returned to her in pristine condition.

Ms Ang has refused to accept the offered S$35, pointing out that the compensation was “too ridiculous”.

“This shawl costs [over S$1,000] and is limited edition,” she said.

She added that the outlet manager has requested the receipt to claim from their insurance.

However, the manager also warned them that the claim would come up to S$35, reiterating that wear and tear led to the shawl’s damage.

To date, Ms Ang said she is still waiting on the outlet to follow up on the issue.

MS News has reached out to Mr Jeff at IMM for more information.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.