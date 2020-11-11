Unmanned Free Food Pantry Receives Donations From Public To Keep Helping Needy Residents

In this tough time of job losses and income cuts, some Singaporeans are struggling to get by. Wanting to help such individuals, Ken and his family set up the Unmanned Free Food Pantry (UFFP) for needy HDB residents all around Singapore.

Boon Lay Drive

After his efforts gained much attention, he has been receiving donations in the form of money and groceries from many Singaporeans.

Set up pantries in places like Jurong & MacPherson

Several months ago, Ken decided to set up these makeshift pantries that have food and drinks for needy residents to take whatever they need.

Jurong East

Items include eggs, canned food, milo packets and can drinks.

At UFFP’s 6th food pantry at Blk 373 and 374 Jurong East St 32, residents can be seen browsing through the daily essentials to bring home.

Jurong East

At each UFFP, a cardboard sign is hung in the front with the words, “Sharing the food” in 4 languages.

MacPherson – Balam Estate Rental Flats

The sign also tells residents to “Please take what is needed” so that more low-income families may have groceries to tide them through.

MacPherson – Balam Estate Rental Flats

Kind donations to support this initiative

What’s even more heartening is Singaporeans have rallied around this initiative and come forward to donate in kind.

A couple travelled all the way down from Punggol just to pass Ken 2 boxes packed with instant oats and canned fruits cocktail.

Some donate money so that Ken can order essentials to replenish supplies and distribute them to even more people.

With the $720 that he had received, he ordered 900 packs of macaroni.

Other Good Samaritans who simply want to help the less fortunate have donated items anonymously.

Being kind & generous is priceless

There are truly many Singaporeans who want to lend a hand to others to make their lives easier.

This is a heartwarming initiative and we laud Ken and the donors for helping the needy. We hope this will set an example for others to be kind and generous wherever they can.

Those who wish to contribute may try consider reaching out to UFFP via Facebook here.

