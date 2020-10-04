Volunteers Set Up Grocery Shelves At Yishun Void Deck To Help Residents In Need

The Covid-19 economic downturn has been hard on many of us, some more than others, as they struggle to fulfil even basic necessities. Having their welfare in mind, a group of volunteers decided to set up grocery shelves in Yishun, to help residents there.

Calling their community project TheJumaatInitiatives, these Singaporeans embarked on an effort to ease people’s burdens.

They’re welcoming those keen on helping to come aboard too, and spread the kindness.

Anyone welcome to donate or take food supplies

Facebook user Hazwan started the initiative with a few friends recently, in the hopes of helping others in need.

Addressing both potential donors and beneficiaries alike, he explains the project in a rather poetic post:

Acknowledging the different facets of society who may be struggling during the pandemic, he encourages them to help themselves to the groceries.

Others who are getting by just fine are asked to give within their means, as “no amount of help is too small.”

Mr Hazwan appeals to the public’s compassion and goodwill with a poignant quote:

A good neighbour does not sleep well knowing his neighbour goes to sleep hungry.

Indeed, we only have each other to rely on, so let’s do what we can to help.

Yishun residents have been donating to grocery shelves

Though seemingly only about 2 weeks old, the initiative has appeared to gain some attention, with people leaving food items there.

Mr Hazwan updates the group quite often, whenever he gets the chance to check and find new items on the shelves.

Just a few hours ago today (4 Oct) at roughly 8pm, a kind soul donated instant noodles and tea.

Perhaps upon seeing people contributing to the cause, others will pay the deed forward and keep adding to the donations.

Feel free to contribute non-perishable food items

Judging from the items on the shelves, we can safely assume that non-perishable food items like canned food, noodles, rice and hot beverage mixes are the best options for donation.

After all, you won’t know how long they’ll be there for before someone collects them.

If you’re keen on donating food items, you can find the grocery shelves at this location:

Address: 513C Yishun Street 51, Singapore 760513

Nearest MRT station: Khatib

Remember to look for the very conspicuous wooden shelves at the void deck, and leave your donations there.

Kudos to the good folks of TheJumaatInitiatives for embarking on this project, and we hope that their efforts will spread throughout Singapore and help those in need.

