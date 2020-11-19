28-Year-Old Man Charged With Housebreaking & Failing To Update Residential Address

Failing to update a change in residential address is a serious crime in Singapore. You could get slapped with a hefty fine or go to jail.

A 28-year-old man was charged with failing to report a change in his residential address within 28 days to Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

He was also arrested for committing a very different crime — housebreaking.

Items he stole consists of a bra and 3 keys.

Man didn’t update house address in 28 days

Jonathan Liao, 28, did not report a change of address after moving out of his registered residence since Oct 2018.

According to a news release by ICA, police received a report on 25 Nov 2019, and the case was handed over to ICA.

ICA found that officers had advised him to update his new address right after moving out, but he did not do so.

He is now facing 5 year’s jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Under the National Registration Act, all residents – especially citizens and permanent residents (PRs) – must report a change of address in 28 days, whether one’s new home is in or out of Singapore.

It can be done online via this link.

Man stole clothes & keys, entered via window

Liao was later arrested for housebreaking, which authorities confirmed as a totally separate crime from the above.

He allegedly climbed into an HDB flat at Block 424D Yishun Ave 11 through a kitchen window between 2am-7am on 23 Jun, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

He is accused of stealing a bra and 3 keys totalling $32.50 in value.

On 4 Aug, Liao tried to break into the same unit at 7.55am by removing bathroom window panels.

If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to 10 years and get fined.

Charges add up

It seems that the law managed to kill 2 birds with one stone as the authorities managed to charge someone who committed 2 very different offences.

These incidents also serve as dual reminders for Singaporeans to avoid breaking into other’s homes and to change addresses quickly.

Just be a responsible, law-abiding citizen.

