Johor Couple’s House Burgled As Home Owners Are Working In Singapore

A home burglary might not be common in Singapore due to our low crime rate. However, such happenings may be more rampant in other countries.

Unfortunately, a Johor couple’s house was burgled when they were working in Singapore.

The house was in disarray after the ransacking, with signs that the burglars stayed in the premises for a few days.

Furthermore, the couple’s house was not the only one that was broken into.

Couple’s house left in mess, with car stolen

In a Facebook post by one of the victims’ older brother, he said the iron gates of the house had been knocked open.

According to him, the couple had been working in Singapore and were unable to return to Malaysia due to closed borders and strict Covid-19 safety measures.

A look inside the house showed a frightening scene of scattered belongings and opened ang baos.

The hurricane of mess continued into the bedroom, where the cupboards were emptied and clothes were strewn all over the floor.

Furthermore, the couple’s car, a white Proton Satria, was nowhere to be found.

This is the last thing someone would hope to see when they return from overseas.

Burglars may have stayed for a while

According to the victim’s brother, there were signs that the burglars had an extended stay in the couple’s house.

Leftover food and urine were found in the property and there was evidence of drug usage.

Neighbours only became suspicious when they heard strange sounds at home and called the police.

Couple were not the only victims in area

Unfortunately, a neighbour also had his house looted after he left home to visit his wife who had given birth.

Jewellery and cash were stolen from the house, shared the older brother. However, it is uncertain whether the same burglars were involved in the looting.

Take precautions for extended overseas stays

This incident, though horrifying, is a reminder for us to take the necessary precautions when we are expecting to be away from home for an extended period of time.

A CCTV and burglar alarm may act as deterrence for criminals. Even in Singapore, we are not exempted from the risk of burglary, even with our low crime rate.

After all, an empty house is always a tempting opportunity for looters.

