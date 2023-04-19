US Girl’s Bear With Recording Of Late Mother’s Heartbeat Accidentally Donated, Father Appeals For Return

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

US Family Accidentally Donates Bear With Recording Of Late Mother’s Heartbeat

Those who’ve been through the tragedy of losing a loved one will know the significance of keepsakes — no matter how small.

Unfortunately for a four-year-old girl in the United States (US), her family had accidentally given away her cherished item.

The object in question was a tie-dye Build-A-Bear with a recording of her late mother’s heartbeat.

After realising their mistake, the family is hoping to get it back.

US girl’s bear with late mother’s heartbeat donated to Goodwill

A radio station in the US, The Big ONE 106.3 FM, posted more details about the girl’s search on Facebook.

They shared that she owned a Build-A-Bear which contained a recording of the heartbeat of her mother, who had passed away.

Unfortunately, a family member had accidentally donated it to a Goodwill outlet in Tazewell, Tennessee.

According to a netizen, the girl had returned to the outlet with her father, keen to get it back.

However, it appears as though the bear is no longer at the Tazewell Goodwill.

The store has also posted a notice regarding the item, appealing to those who purchased the bear to give it back and promising to reimburse them.

They added that the bear is all that the girl has left of her mother.

The teddy bear was a gift from the girl’s grandmother, her father, Tylor Kennedy, told news outlet WATE.

Squeezing its paw will play the recording of the heartbeat sound.

Community lends a hand in the search

On Monday (17 Apr), the radio station posted an update on the search via the same Facebook post.

They stated that they reached out to Mr Kennedy, who expressed his gratitude towards everyone helping with the search.

In addition, many have reached out to the store and station to offer their assistance.

Unfortunately, nobody has stepped up with news of the bear.

The Goodwill store manager had told Mr Kennedy that the bear may have been bought by a local and could still be in the county.

4-year-old girl searches for teddy bear

It is truly unfortunate that the little girl had to lose a precious memory of her mother.

The situation can be difficult to cope with, especially for one so young.

Hopefully, word will reach the individual who bought the bear — reuniting the girl with a piece of her late mother.

