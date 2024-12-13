102-year-old bride & 100-year-old groom in US set record for oldest newlyweds

Centenarian couple in US set record for oldest newlyweds

A centenarian couple in the United States (US) recently set the world record for the oldest newlyweds after tying the knot at the remarkable ages of 102 and 100.

Marjorie Fiterman, 102, and Bernie Littman, 100, showed that age is no barrier when it comes to love.

At the time of their wedding, their combined age was 202 years and 271 days, surpassing the previous record held by British couple Doreen and George Kirby, who had a combined age of 194 years and 279 days when they married in 2015, reports People.

Before meeting, both Marjorie and Bernie had previously been married for more than 60 years. After their spouses passed away, they never expected to find love again.

Little did they know that romance would soon bloom at their senior living facility in Philadelphia.

The couple’s love story began after they met at a costume party on their floor.

As for their first date, it took place on the same day as the birth of one of Mr Littman’s great-granddaughters.

Marjorie and Bernie were in a relationship for nine years before getting married on 19 May.

Family expressed happiness that couple had found each other

As it turns out, Mr Littman and Ms Fiterman attended the University of Pennsylvania at the same time but never crossed paths during their studies.

The groom had been married to his late wife for 65 years, with whom he had two children.

As for Ms Fiterman, she did not have any children with her first husband, who died in 1999.

Sarah Sicherman, Mr Littman’s granddaughter, said that the family was thrilled for the couple and felt fortunate they had found and supported each other, especially during the pandemic.

“They both love each other’s humour and intellect. They keep each other young,” Sarah told Guinness World Records.

“The pair bonded by sharing meals and participating in their retirement community’s productions. Bernie credits his long life and happiness to reading and staying up-to-date, and Marjorie credits hers to buttermilk,” Guinness World Records wrote.

The wedding ceremony, held at their retirement home, was attended by four generations of Mr Littman’s family.

Featured image adapted from Guinness World Records.