50 uterine fibroids removed from Chinese woman whose belly continuously grew larger over time

Doctors removed 50 uterine fibroids from woman in China

A middle-aged woman in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China, had 50 uterine fibroids removed from her body after her belly continuously grew larger over time.

Diagnosed with uterine fibroids 20 years ago

According to Chinese reports, 42-year-old Ms Wang (name transliterated from Mandarin) was first diagnosed with uterine fibroids 20 years ago.

Early on, they were small and asymptomatic, so she thought little of it.

Furthermore, follow-up examinations over the next two years showed no significant changes.

Sought help at hospital after belly kept growing bigger

However, Ms Wang’s body shape became increasingly rounded, particularly with her bulging abdomen.

That was when she began to suspect it was more than just middle-aged weight gain.

Sensing something unusual, she thought she might be pregnant and sought medical attention at the Qianjiang Campus of the Hangzhou Women and Children Medical Group (Hangzhou Women’s Hospital).

Upon examination, the medical team discovered that Ms Wang was not pregnant, nor was her distended abdomen due to weight-gain fat. Instead, her uterus was densely clustered with countless uterine fibroids.

50 fibroids successfully removed

Due to the large quantity and significant size of the fibroids, the medical team ultimately performed a laparoscopic myomectomy under general anaesthesia.

They successfully excised exactly 50 fibroids, the largest of which measured 8cm in diameter.

Doctors issued advice about reducing risks

Currently, Ms Wang is recovering well and has been smoothly discharged from the hospital.

Doctors remind the public that uterine fibroids are often asymptomatic in their early stages, and patients should follow medical advice for regular follow-up checks after diagnosis.

Also read: Man in China lives with 12cm metal chopstick in his throat for 8 years due to fear of surgery



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Featured image adapted from Sing Tao Daily and Stefanie Belinda on Unsplash, for illustration purposes only.