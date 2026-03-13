Man in China lives with 12cm metal chopstick in his throat for 8 years due to fear of surgery

Man endures 12cm metal chopstick in his throat for eight years

A 46-year-old man in Dalian, China, lived with a 12cm metal chopstick in his throat for eight years.

He finally sought medical attention due to severe throat pain and an intense sensation of a foreign object.

Medical staff discovered chopstick lodged in his throat

During the examination, medical staff were shocked to discover a 12cm metal chopstick lodged in his throat.

The man revealed that the chopstick had been in his throat for eight years.

Abandoned treatment due to fear of surgery

According to local media, the man, surnamed Wang, accidentally swallowed the metal chopstick during a meal eight years ago.

Although he felt discomfort at the time, he did not experience difficulty breathing.

At the hospital, he received simple treatment to relieve his discomfort temporarily.

However, doctors advised him to undergo surgery to remove the chopsticks.

But the thought of making an incision in the neck was not to his fancy, and Mr Wang ultimately chose to abandon treatment.

Decided to get treatment after waking up with alarming throat pain

Mr Wang, a long-term drinker, had dismissed occasional throat discomfort over the past eight years as a normal reaction to alcohol consumption.

However, recently, he woke up with unbearable throat pain.

The discomfort in his throat intensified when swallowing, and he could also sense the feeling of a foreign object in his throat.

That was when he realised the severity of the situation and rushed to the Affiliated Central Hospital of Dalian University of Technology.

Object successfully removed via minimally invasive procedure

Upon examination, doctors found the metal chopstick embedded in the posterior wall of his right pharynx, with about 3cm exposed.

Fortunately, the chopstick had not caused significant ulceration or bleeding.

His vocal cord movement was normal, and the laryngeal cavity structures had not been compressed or displaced.

Taking into account Mr Wang’s fear of major surgery, doctors devised a minimally invasive procedure to remove the chopstick.

The operation was a success, and the chopstick was removed fully intact.

Featured image adapted from Sing Tao Daily.