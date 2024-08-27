Man in Thailand has his entire vacation house stolen after only 20 days away

Man in Thailand finds his entire vacation house stolen

On 22 Aug, a man in Thailand made a Facebook post warning people who have vacation homes to be wary after his own vacation house – from ceiling and walls to furnishings – was stolen.

According to him, all the buildings within his 10-rai (~4 acres) property were torn down and hauled away.

All three buildings stolen

The man said he last visited his property around a month ago on 22 July. The property, which includes three buildings, is located next to the main road in Nakhon Pathom.

When he visited his home on 21 Aug, he found that all three buildings had been completely demolished.

Thieves had seemingly stolen all the foundations and materials of the house, from the walls and flooring to the ceiling, not leaving even a scrap of metal remaining.

When the man asked the local village leader about the incident, the village leader told him that he saw a six-wheeler come in to tear down the property. The thieves reportedly took them two days to completely take away the man’s vacation home.

Additionally, the thieves had told the villagers that they had been given permission by the landowners to demolish the property, so no one batted an eyelash as they went about their business.

Man lodged police report & warned other homeowners

The thieves had broken the lock to his gate, the man said. The man also reported the theft to local police who are currently conducting an investigation.

According to Khaosod, all of the man’s properties have been stolen as well. This included his chicken coop, his garage, his dog house, his television, his sofa, his refrigerator, and more.

The man also said he didn’t have an outstanding debt to speak of either, so it was unlikely that this was the work of debt collectors.

Nonetheless, the man made the post hoping his experience would be a warning to other homeowners.

“Please install CCTV cameras and also foster a strong relationship with your neighbours,” he wrote.

“If you don’t have time to properly maintain the house, then you must have a robust security system.”

Featured image adapted from Facebook.