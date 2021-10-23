Only Vaccinated Staff & Recently Recovered Patients Allowed At Workplaces Come 2022

Earlier this year, the authorities started putting in place vaccination-differentiated measures to better protect those who have not been inoculated.

During a Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) press conference on Saturday (23 Oct), co-chair Gan Kim Yong said that only vaccinated individuals and those who have recovered from Covid-19 are allowed at workplaces. This will take effect from 1 Jan 2022.

Source

Unvaccinated persons will have to test negative for Covid-19 before they can return to their workplaces. They will have to bear the costs of the tests themselves.

Only vaccinated and recovered staff allowed at workplaces

Speaking to the press, Minister Gan Kim Yong states that 96% of Singapore’s workforce has been fully vaccinated. The remaining workers, of whom the elderly make up 10%, are unvaccinated.

From 1 Jan 2022, workers who are unvaccinated will have to test negative for Covid-19 before they can return to workplaces.

Vaccinated individuals and those who have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 270 days are exempted from the tests.

Special concessions for those medically ineligible for vaccines

The authorities will also take on a more inclusive approach with regard to VDMs.

For instance, special concessions will be extended to those who are medically ineligible for any Covid-19 vaccines.

This will allow them to enter premises where vaccination is required such as shopping centres.

These details will be ironed out and released to the public at a later date.

Hope vaccination rate will increase further

Though inconvenient for some, these upcoming measures will certainly protect those who are unvaccinated and those around them.

That said, we are glad that they are continually looking for more ways to accommodate those ineligible to get jabbed.

Hopefully, this will see another uptick in our national vaccination programme in the coming months.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS News.