S’pore Removes Vaccination-Differentiated Rules From 10 Oct, No More Checks At Nightclubs & Events

Vaccination-Differentiated Restrictions In Singapore To Cease On 10 Oct: MOH

We’ve been enjoying a mostly maskless existence for a while now, ever since the Ministry of Health (MOH) deemed them optional. Now, things are about to get a lot easier, as they’re also lifting vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS).

From Monday (10 Oct 2022), such rules will no longer be in place, especially at large events and nightlife establishments.

Folks who have yet to be fully vaccinated may want to take note of these changes.

No vaccination-differentiated measures from 10 Oct

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), announced the changes in a press release today (7 Oct).

The update is simple — that they’ll be lifting the VDS fully from 10 Oct.

This means that there will no longer be checks on visitors’ vaccination status in the following situations:

Events with over 500 attendees at one time

Nightlife establishments with dancing among patrons

Dining in at eateries including hawker centres

Presently, VDS checks are mandatory in the first setting. While F&B outlets need not check each customer’s vaccination status, the authorities may conduct random spot checks.

The onus has thus been on the public to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before dining in at such establishments.

Non-fully vaccinated individuals still at risk

Despite the easing of restrictions, MOH warns individuals who haven’t received their full suite of vaccinations that they still face a higher risk of infection.

The ministry thus encourages this group of people to get their jabs soon.

Alternatively, they should try their best to take precautions and minimise social interactions.

Everyone else must also continue to remain vigilant. Should the situation take a turn for the worst, the ministry will not hesitate to implement emergency measures for public safety.

Featured image adapted from Zouk Singapore on Facebook.