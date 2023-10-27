Value Dollar Offers Rooms For Rent Under ValuResidences, Marsiling Unit Available For S$3.8K/Month

ValuResidences By Value Dollar Offers Rooms For Rent In Singapore

The Value Dollar store (Valu$) is perhaps one of the more recognisable chains in Singapore. Besides selling various knick-knacks, however, they apparently also offer residential spaces which people can rent.

A banner advertising the offerings shocked Redditors who were seemingly unaware of the existence of such a service.

Indicating that it’s “powered by” Value Dollar, ValuResidences claims to offer “all-in-one” rooms for rent with free amenities.

Value Dollar allegedly provides room rentals

Iconic for its low prices and “Everything Must Go!” as well as “Fire Sale!” signs, Value Dollar holds a special place in Singapore residents’ hearts.

But the age-old impression of them may change after a Reddit post surfaced today (27 Oct), suggesting that the brand also dabbles in property rentals.

The physical banner at an outlet spelt out that ValuResidences, “powered by” Value Dollar, offers “all-in-1 rooms for rent”.

An attached photo showed a nicely furnished room, with various amenities such as WiFi, a microwave, a fridge, and more, all labelled ‘Free’.

Website promises free amenities & maintenance

The listed website immediately greets visitors with lyrics from the all-time classic song by Dick Lee, ‘Home’.

Their ‘Why Us?‘ page claims to provide full amenities for every tenant, including WiFi, aircon, a washer and dryer, a portable induction stove, and even a personal bathroom where possible.

ValuResidences further promises regular maintenance, including cleaning toilets, windows, and floors every two weeks, and aircon maintenance plus pest control every three weeks.

However, they also emphasised that the provided maintenance was not housekeeping.

In addition, they promise no agent fees whatsoever.

Individual rooms & even a whole unit for rent

Their available room listings show various rental options across Singapore, with many in the East and North.

While listings are primarily individual rooms for rent, there are some that are within the same apartment. For example, a unit at Blk 66 Kallang Bahru has two separate rooms currently available for rent.

Rooms 201 and 202 both come with most of the promised amenities save for a microwave. Utilities cost S$150 each and the rooms are up for rent at S$2,500 and S$2,750 per month respectively.

Meanwhile, potential tenants keen on a space in Telok Blangah may have to give up some amenities, especially if they’re considering this room without its own stove, microwave oven, washer and dryer, or fridge.

Those with a few friends or family members need not fret as ValuResidences also has a whole unit at Marsiling Rise for rent.

Take note, however, that it’s completely unfurnished with no amenities and maintenance. You’d have to pay utilities by the meter and rent costs S$3,800 a month.

Reddit users unimpressed by rental fees

Redditors in the aforementioned post seemed unimpressed. One used the three-bedroom Marsiling unit as an example, sarcastically calling the rent a “low low price”.

Another commenter even accused the landlords of charging above-market rates for the rooms and utilities.

A spokesperson for ValuResidences told MS News that their “co-living concept” resulted in the higher prices. They listed the prices as anywhere from S$1,400 to S$2,800.

They then explained that co-living means that the rooms include various amenities and furniture.

The spokesperson further claimed that over 300 people have rented rooms from them.

When asked if they accept rooms from homeowners who may want to rent them out, the spokesperson said, “All units are under Radha property.”

MS News has reached out to Radha Exports for comments and will update the article if they reply.

Earlier this year, Value Dollar opened its first outlet in Johor Bahru to controversy over the products’ pricing.

