S’pore Chain Value Dollar Shop Opens 1st Outlet In JB, M’sians Say Products Not Cheap

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Local Chain Value Dollar Shop Opens First Malaysia Outlet In JB

For Singaporeans, Value Dollar Shop has become something of a household name. The convenience store chain has become the one store to buy essentials at for shockingly cheap prices.

However, the same may not be true of their first outlet in Johor Bahru (JB), which opened recently.

The prices of various goods were as high as RM18.90 (S$5.47), much to the surprise of customers in the area.

Value Dollar Shop opens 1st outlet in JB

On Sunday (2 July), a netizen shared pictures of the mart on Facebook, stating that it was in JB.

In the attached images, the price of each product was clearly visible on neon red signs, as is typical of the stores in Singapore. Like the stores here too, the signs stated “Fire sale, cuci gudang!!” or “Fire sale, everything must go!”

While most of the goods seemed to reasonably range between RM2 (S$0.58) and RM7.95 (S$2.30), others did not appear as cheap.

A packet of chocolates, for instance, would have customers forking out a staggering RM18.90 (S$5.47).

Similarly, a brand of coffee and other confectionaries such as Mars and Snickers bars were listed at RM10.90 (S$3.16).

In addition, a bag of Hershey’s kisses costs RM14.90 (S$4.32).

Netizens say prices aren’t that cheap

The post has since gained attention on Facebook, with many claiming that the prices are costlier in comparison to Singapore.

One netizen noted that after converting the price to Singapore’s currency, the goods did not feel especially cheap.

The controversy over the pricing, though, hasn’t affected the store’s popularity much.

Mentioning that she visited the shop recently, another user said she encountered massive crowds.

There were reportedly many vehicles outside, and quite a few goods had allegedly become sold out as well.

First ever store in Malaysia

Whether it’s the products on offer or merely the novelty of the shop, there’s no doubt that there’s a lot of interest in Value Dollar’s first store in Malaysia.

They confirmed the opening of the outlet on 29 June via their Facebook page which is already getting some buzz.

If you’d like to drop by the next time you’re in JB, here are deets to take note of:



Valu$ Store @ Ninso Plentong

Address: 1, Jalan Johor Jaya, Taman Perindustrian Plentong, 81750 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Possibly the first of many stores

Regardless of the prices, Value Dollar Shop setting up an outlet in JB does provide Malaysians with another place where they can buy their essentials.

Should the store’s popularity continue to grow, perhaps we’ll see more outlets opening across the Causeway soon.

Will you be visiting the Value Dollar Shop in JB sometime? Tag someone you’d go with in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.