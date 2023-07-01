M’sia Convenience Store Has Everything Like Makeup, Household & Kitchen Essentials From S$0.58

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

NOKO Malaysia Convenience Store Has Essential Items From S$0.58 to S$5.80

Singaporeans have long turned to Malaysia for cheaper shopping options and the existence of a convenience store like Noko makes it all the more attractive.

Offering everything you can possibly need from your home, the store is a one-stop shop for essentials like kitchenware, hygiene products and even groceries.

Homemakers would be happy to know that even products from major brands like Mr Muscle retail for just RM5 (S$1.45) here.

With everything else priced from as low as RM2 (S$0.58), you might need to set aside a luggage or two just for your haul.

Stock up on essentials at huge convenience store

Malaysian influencer Sandra Hanayu took viewers along on her shopping trip at NOKO, providing a glimpse of what they can find there.

Upon entering the store, she did a cursory overview of its layout, showing just how huge the outlet is.

There appeared to be sections for partyware and stationery, beauty and fashion, as well as home décor, among other things.

She first grabbed some wet wipes and makeup removers, at just RM2 (S$0.58) per packet, containing 50 to 70 sheets each.

Sandra then noticed a corner with makeup products from Malaysian brand Chriszen, which she claimed a staff member had just restocked.

A matte lipstick apparently costs a mere RM10 (S$2.90), when the official brand website lists it at RM28.90 (S$8.37).

Other cosmetic and skincare products from the brand were on display too, for those who want to give them a try.

Grab household items like plant pots & dinnerware

After adding random trinkets like socks, a handheld fan and slime to her basket, Sandra continued hunting for necessities.

She spotted a small section with soil and plant pots on shelves behind it, for folks with green fingers who need to repot their shrubs.

Sandra then surveyed NOKO’s selection of mugs at RM15 (S$4.35) each and was amazed by the quality of a big bowl that was priced at RM10 (S$2.90).

However, she eventually settled for two charming mugs at the affordable price of RM5 (S$1.45) each.

NOKO convenience store also sells fruits & snacks

That said, her shopping spree did not end there.

In the food and drinks section, she grabbed a packet of snacks, two packets of instant noodles, and a dorayaki.

For those who want something more healthy, NOKO also has a selection of fresh produce, including a box of grapes for RM10 (S$2.90).

Before checking out at the counter, Sandra grabbed three hairclips and a packet of RM5 ($1.45) Pepero.

Giant haul barely amounted to RM100

As it turns out, Sandra’s initial haul only amounted to RM94 (S$27.26) despite all the items that she had selected.

In fact, she had to add three more items — two coffee-scented trash bags and one KitKat bar — to reach RM100 (S$28.97).

She then gave viewers a final peek at her loot.

Luckily for Malaysians, NOKO has outlets in four states — Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor Bahru (JB). Folks in Singapore can take note of the locations too, to bookmark for their next trip to our neighbouring country.

Those going on a JB shopping trip soon may want to consider visiting their only store there at Pasir Gudang:



NOKO Pasir Gudang

Address: Lot L3-04&05, 3rd Floor UTC, Kompleks Pusat Bandar, Kawasan Perindustrian Pasir Gudang, 81700 Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Malaysia convenience store might have everything you need

After seeing Sandra’s impressive haul, it’s hard not to feel envious of how many items she scored at a steal.

If you’re in dire need of restocking your household essentials, plan a trip across the Causeway and include a NOKO outlet in your itinerary.

You’ll likely end up with a lot of things to bring home, so have some extra bags or luggage ready just in case.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sandrahanayu on TikTok.