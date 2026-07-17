Van squeezes into tiny gap on KPE & slams on brakes, netizens say car it overtook brake-checked first

Van and car allegedly brake-check each other on KPE, slowing traffic

A bout of road drama unfolded on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) recently after a van and a car appeared to brake-check each other.

At one point, the van also cut in front of the car despite there being barely enough space to do so.

Honda car appears to brake-check van on KPE

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page on Wednesday (15 July).

According to the timestamp, the incident took place on 13 July at about 7.02am.

At the start of the video, a white Honda travelling in the middle lane appeared to brake suddenly, even though there seemed to be sufficient space ahead.

This forced the black Peugeot van behind it to stop, along with a third vehicle further back.

After traffic began moving again, the Honda approached the vehicle ahead and slowed down once more.

The van then overtook the Honda before cutting sharply into the narrow gap in front of it.

Its driver subsequently slammed on the brakes, causing the tyres to screech.

Rear dashcam footage later showed the van moving slowly despite there being ample space ahead, forcing the Honda and the third vehicle behind it to slow down as well.

Netizens suspect there may be more to the incident

Several netizens criticised the van driver’s manoeuvre, with one quipping: “He thought he’s driving F1!”

Others, however, blamed the Honda driver for appearing to brake-check the van first.

Another commenter suggested that the dispute may have begun before the dashcam footage started.

Also read: Rider’s risky overtaking move on Lexus leads to collision in Bukit Timah

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.