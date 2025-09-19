1,169 vapes found hidden behind back seat of M’sia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Vapes were concealed in modified rear back seat of car in suspected smuggling attempt

A total of 1,169 e-vaporisers, or vapes, were intercepted at the Woodlands Checkpoint just two days after the largest haul of vapes was detected this month.

The items were found hidden in the back seat of a Malaysia-registered car, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Friday (19 Sept).

Vapes found in car directed for enhanced checks

The car was attempting to enter Singapore on Wednesday (17 Sept), and had been directed for enhanced checks.

ICA’s Search & Examination officers then uncovered the vapes behind the rear back seat, which had been modified for concealment.

The suspected attempt to smuggle vapes into Singapore was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Over 18,400 vapes found in lorry 2 days earlier

Just two days before that, on Monday (15 Sept), ICA seized the largest haul of smuggled vapes at a Singapore land checkpoint since stronger penalties to tackle vaping were kicked in on 1 Sept.

This happened when a Malaysia-registered lorry was sent for enhanced checks at the Tuas Checkpoint after being profiled in a risk assessment by the ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC).

It had been declared as carrying “components for motorised external roll-up blinds”.

A Malaysian man was arrested in connection with the case, with both him and the seized items referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA adopts ‘multi-pronged’ enforcement strategy against vapes

Border security is a crucial aspect of the enforcement strategy against vapes, ICA said in its latest post.

Thus, it “remains committed to safeguarding Singapore by ensuring our borders remain safe and secure”.

Last month, ICA said that it adopts “a multi-pronged approach” in its enforcement strategy, with pre-arrival risk assessments being one measure.

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics in assessing travellers, conveyances and cargo, with those assessed to be of higher risk flagged for checks upon arrival at the checkpoints even before entering Singapore.

ICA officers also tap their skills and expertise to conduct ground profiling, aided by technology such as scanners and handheld detection devices, to uncover smuggled items hidden in vehicles, belongings and attire.

Additionally, the agency works closely with other enforcement agencies, sharing information and conducting joint operations to supplement their checkpoint enforcement efforts, ICA added.

Also read: Over 18,400 vapes seized from M’sia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint, largest haul since 1 Sept

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.