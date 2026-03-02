College student in Taiwan dies after collapsing following 4 days of gaming without sleep

Student falls into coma after playing video games for 4 days without sleep

An intensive care unit (ICU) nurse in Taiwan has shared the case of a college student who died after collapsing following four consecutive days of gaming without sleep.

In a Facebook post and video uploaded on Sunday (1 March), ICU nurse Lin Ting recounted that the incident occurred some time ago during winter break.

The male student had reportedly spent four days and three nights playing online games almost non-stop, despite his mother discouraging him from continuing.

Student collapses in bathroom, suspected brain bleed

One night, when he got up to use the bathroom, his family suddenly heard him shout. He collapsed shortly after, with his eyes rolled upward and unconscious.

He was rushed to hospital, where doctors found a suspected ruptured cerebral artery that had caused heavy bleeding in his brain.

Despite undergoing emergency surgery, his condition remained critical. His vital signs could only be maintained with medication to support his blood pressure and with the aid of a ventilator.

According to Ms Lin, he remained in a deep coma after the operation and showed no signs of regaining consciousness.

Family decides to take him off life support

After a period of hospitalisation, the family came to understand that he was unlikely to regain consciousness.

Heartbroken at seeing him continue to suffer, they eventually made the difficult decision to take him off life support.

Relatives and friends were contacted beforehand to bid their farewells.

Describing the scene, Ms Lin said the mother calling out to her son before the ventilator was withdrawn was the kind of moment where “it feels like your heart is about to shatter”.

Nurse warns of brain haemorrhage risks linked to poor lifestyle habits

Ms Lin added that such cases may be linked to long-term unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Overwork, chronic sleep deprivation, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and prolonged stress can damage blood vessels in the brain over time, making them more fragile and prone to rupture.

She cautioned that even individuals without a history of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or high blood sugar — commonly referred to as the “three highs” — are not completely free from risk.

To reduce the likelihood of brain haemorrhage, Ms Lin advised maintaining regular sleep patterns, avoiding overexertion, eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, limiting fried and high-salt or high-fat foods, exercising moderately, managing stress, and going for regular health screenings.

Those with a family history of cerebrovascular disease should be especially vigilant and seek medical attention promptly if they experience unusual symptoms.

