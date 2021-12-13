ViewQwest Has 2Gbps WiFi Plans From $44.90/Month

Christmas usually evokes memories of opening up presents around the Christmas trees, and days of good food.

However, what makes any celebration extra special is the people we spend it with. Friends and family to be exact.

This time of the year also gives us the opportunity to sit down and sip on eggnog, count our blessings while watching the Home Alone franchise together.

Since the family is all huddled around the TV, we wouldn’t want our movie screenings to stutter with random buffering, or laggy skips. ViewQwest has got the upgrade you need, with a 2Gbps plan from $44.90/month¹.

Here’s the deets on the broadband bundles so that the whole fam can watch movies together without any delay.

Prism+ & Apple TV bundles for riveting home cinemas

As much as games are fun to play with family and friends during our downtime, sometimes we just want to kick back and relax while catching up on a movie or two.

Despite owning a Netflix subscription, impressing guests with your movie choices may be easier said than done. With that in mind, ViewQwest’s Apple TV Bundle, which costs $48.90/month² may be right up your alley.

With shows like Ted Lasso releasing every month, just top an additional one-time charge of $99, to make each viewing experience unique and sound extra crispy with Apple TV’s built-in surround sound Dolby Atmos system.

While computer monitors do the job for when we’re binging all 9 episodes of the Squid Game, nothing beats the viewing experience that a TV provides.

So if you’re looking to separate the two, ViewQwest has got you covered with their Prism+ TV Bundle.

Lightspeed internet aside, the bundle comes with a Prism+ Q55-QE Android TV– each pixel on the screen will play out in crystal clear 4K resolution.

The top-of-the-line TV retails at a hefty $799 but you can grab one via a one-time payment of $475 and the bundle at $58.90/month³.

Not a bad deal considering you’ll be impressing guests with your hipster movie choices and Apple TV.

Keep the movie marathon going with 2Gbps WiFi bundles

With restrictions finally easing up, just in time for the holidays, we can expect more get-togethers at home.

As any good host is concerned, keeping our guests happy and immersed in their movie binge is top priority. So having our movie streams lag-free is also ViewQwest’s priority.

Fast Internet will also do more than serve you well during these Christmas movie screenings. With how often our working arrangements can change, future-proofing our home WiFi connection can eliminate any anxieties whenever we receive that fated “WFH is now default” e-mail.

Dubbed as Singapore’s fastest Internet service provider, they have a variety of value-friendly bundles that work for any home, big or small.

For starters, there are 3 bundles that utilise their 2Gbps WFH plans that start from $44.90/month¹ and they’re namely:

WFH Basic

WFH Mesh

WFH Pro

Both the WFH Basic & Mesh bundles come with either a NETGEAR router or ASUS mesh system, cybersecurity software, and ViewQwest’s trademark service Freedom DNS.

No matter what bundle you choose, your journey on the internet will be secured with SecureNet and Trend Micro’s Home Network Security. So, you can rest easy knowing that you won’t be the victim of a cyberattack anytime soon.

Getting a strong connection to the internet in every corner of the home requires a good router to help eliminate all those times spent searching for that sweet spot.

If you’re expecting visitors, consider upping the ante by getting the WFH Mesh Bundle so that you can get better coverage around the house.

Perfect for those times where you wanna break off into private conversations in the balcony or kitchen during our EOY 5-pax gatherings.

ViewQwest 2Gbps plans start from $44.90/month

As we start bunkering down at home during our stacked leave days, it’ll give us plenty of time to mull over which bundle you should add to cart while festive shopping.

For the full breakdown of all of ViewQwest‘s broadband plans, visit their website here.

Deals and bundles are aplenty this festive season and you’d be forgiven if you miss out on a deal.

So consider following ViewQwest on Facebook and YouTube so you’ll never miss out on any of their latest promos.

Give the gift of high speed internet

December is the time for festivities and our last chance to squeeze in our minor vices before we start anew.

So it’s vitally important that we don’t waste our precious time fighting lags and delays.

Having the very best internet in Singapore is as vitally important as getting the right presents under the Christmas tree, so why not give the gift of top internet speeds to the family this season.

¹Do note that $44.90/mth pricing applies to the first 10 months. It will be $66.90/mth thereafter.

²Do note that $48.90/mth pricing applies to the first 10 months. It will be $58.90/mth thereafter.

³Do note that $58.90/mth pricing applies to the first 10 months. It will be $68.90/mth thereafter.

