Violinist Plays Unplanned Duet With Pianist At Suntec, Passers-By Stop To Enjoy Beautiful Music

Violinist Spontaneously Plays A Duet With Pianist At Suntec City

Watching two strangers spontaneously perform a song together sounds like something straight out of a movie.

However, this actually happened right here in Singapore. Recently, a violinist shared a TikTok video of her coming across a pianist playing music in Suntec City.

Finding herself drawn to his music, she asked for permission to play music with him. He agreed, and they played a duet of Golden Hour by JVKE.

The music was so beautiful that passers-by stopped to enjoy the performance.

She came across the pianist while walking into Suntec City

In the video, the violinist shared that she was walking into Suntec City with her mother. They then encountered a pianist playing a melodious tune on the public piano.

Hearing the music, she felt like playing a duet with him. Thus, she approached him and asked permission to play a song with him.

After he agreed, she pulled out her violin excitedly, and they started playing a song together.

The song they chose to play was Golden Hour by JVKE. Upon starting their duet, a passer-by stopped in his tracks to listen to their music.

A few others kept looking back as well, curious about their performance.

Duet sounded like they’d been practising for years

They played two different instruments, but their music came together perfectly.

Even though the performance was spontaneous, it sounded like they had been practising together for years.

As they continued to play, both the violinist and pianist had bright smiles on their faces.

They looked like they were enjoying themselves.

Netizens impressed by their performance

TikTok users were immensely impressed with the two musicians and their spontaneous performance.

Some also mentioned that they thought that such occurrences only happened in Western countries. Seeing it happen here in Singapore was a pleasant surprise for them.

Featured image adapted from @jocelynviolin on TikTok.