Woman Retrieves Phone After Leaving It Unattended At Suntec City Toilet, Grateful Nobody Stole It

Woman Loses Phone At Suntec City Only To Discover It’s With Customer Service

All too often, we end up losing valuables dear to us due to a moment of forgetfulness. In such cases, it’s a relief to know there are good Samaritans out there who are bound to ‘have our backs’.

This was the case recently in Singapore, where a woman left her phone inside a toilet in Suntec City for 30 minutes.

Panicked, she approached the mall’s customer service for help and was grateful to learn that someone had handed the device over to them for safekeeping.

Woman leaves phone behind at Suntec City

On Saturday (1 July), the woman took to Facebook to share details of the incident.

Her nightmare started when she left her phone behind in a toilet on the ground floor of Suntec City.

30 minutes passed before the OP abruptly remembered that she had forgotten to take the device with her.

Anxious to retrieve it as her phone contained a ton of valuable information, the OP rushed back to the toilet.

To her horror, though, the phone had already disappeared, causing her to imply that someone had taken it.

Phone was actually left with customer service

Despite being devastated, the OP did not give up on finding her phone.

She subsequently approached a shop and asked someone stationed there to call her number. Strangely, no one answered the call, which further deflated her hopes.

The store owner then encouraged the OP to approach the customer service counter — located on the second level — for assistance, claiming that’s where lost items are normally kept for safekeeping.

Heeding her advice, the OP did as she said and answered the questions that the customer service officers asked her.

They then opened a drawer and took out her device, asking, “Is this it?”

Overwhelmed with relief, the OP said she burst into tears. As a foreigner, it had been frightening to experience such an incident in a foreign country.

She shared that she also wanted to find the kind individual who was kind enough to bring her phone to customer service.

Even though there’s likely no way of identifying the kind Samaritan, the OP still took the opportunity to express her gratitude.

Netizens appreciate Singaporeans’ honesty

The post has since gained quite a bit of attention on Facebook, with many praising the individual who returned the phone for their honesty.

Another Facebook user took the chance to point out that they were once on the opposite end of a similar situation.

Having found a phone, they chose to hold onto it in case the owner came back, eventually returning it to her.

Kudos to the individual who returned the device to customer service. They certainly deserve praise for exhibiting their kind nature in a situation where they easily could have done otherwise.

