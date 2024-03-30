Viral white Porsche’s licence plate numbers form winning starter prize combination for 4D draw on 27 March

Licence plate numbers of viral white Porsche win 4D starter prize on 27 March

Earlier this week, footage of what appeared to be sexual intercourse between two people in a white Porsche at a carpark in Singapore circulated on Facebook.

With over 4,500 shares, the video became viral, generating hilarity among netizens.

Incredibly enough, the numbers from its licence plate formed the winning combination for one of the starter prizes at the TOTO 4D draw on Wednesday (27 March).

Porsche licence plate numbers wins starter prize for 4D TOTO draw

On 27 March, Singapore Pools announced the winning numbers for the 4D TOTO draw prizes.

Among the combinations for the starter prizes was “7837,” which surprisingly made up the numbers on the licence plate belonging to one white Porsche in particular.

The vehicle had gone viral after a video was posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page on Tuesday (26 March).

In the 19-second clip, two people within the Porsche engage in what is likely to be sexual intercourse.

At the time of writing, the video has over 1.3 million views and more than 4,500 shares.

Viral video sparks hilarity among netizens

Facebook users were quick to joke after seeing the short clip. One user pointed out the car’s stellar suspension capabilities.

Meanwhile, another called the driver a “Good Samaritan”, pointing out that they might be just administering CPR.

Some criticised the OP for posting the video as well, noting that there was no need to publicise the vehicle’s licence plate.

And of course, one netizen was ahead of the curve, realising that the plate’s numbers could provide a winning combination in the future.

Also read: Soh Rui Yong’s Champion Timing For Standard Chartered Marathon Wins 4D 2nd Prize

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.