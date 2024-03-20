‘Gone too far’: Vivian Balakrishnan calls for ceasefire in Gaza during meeting with Israeli leaders

Vivian Balakrishnan meets Israeli leaders, calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met up with Israel’s leaders to express Singapore’s concern with the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The meeting came a few days after Dr Balakrishnan sat down with Palestinian leaders.

During his time with the Israeli leaders, Dr Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s concern for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for a ceasefire.

He also reiterated Singapore’s support for a “negotiated two-state solution”.

On Wednesday (20 March), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a press statement summarising Dr Balakrishnan’s visit to Israel from 19 to 20 March.

During his two-day visit, Dr Balakrishnan met up with the following Israeli leaders:

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz

Minister-without-Portfolio Benny Gantz

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

According to MFA’s statement, Dr Balakrishnan “expressed Singapore’s deep concern with the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

To allow aid to arrive in Gaza swiftly and unhindered, Dr Balakrishnan called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

He also reiterated Singapore’s view that Israel’s military action in Gaza has “gone too far” — the exact words he used during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate back in February.

Condemns Hamas attack & calls for immediate release of hostage

At the same time, Dr Balakrishnan conveyed Singapore’s sympathies to the families affected by the Hamas attacks last October.

He reiterated Singapore’s condemnation of the act of terror and called for the “safe, unconditional and immediate release of all civilian hostages from Gaza”.

Additionally, Dr Balakrishnan highlighted Singapore’s support for a “negotiated two-state solution” in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Minister had conveyed the same message during his meeting with Palestinian leaders on 18 March.

Dr Balakrishnan, as well as the accompanying Members of Parliament, also met members from some factions that make up the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

He then left Israel for the United Arab Emirates.

