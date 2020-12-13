Wang Wang Man Tou Biscuit Is Now An XL Size Cushion

Wang Wang Man Tou biscuit is an iconic old school snack. Millennials who binged on it as kids will be happy to know it literally grew up just like us.

This Wang Wang Man Tou Cushion is an extra large version of our childhood snack. The cushion is 30x larger than the original biscuit, according to Foody Taiwan.

Let’s take a look at this merch that brings Singaporeans a blast of nostalgia.

Wang Wang Man Tou Cushion

Wang Wang Man Tou biscuits can easily take us back to the past. We bet you enjoyed munching on this honeyed and milky snack because it melted in your mouth.

Perhaps that’s why you’ll fall in love with this round and plump cushion, which is 30 times larger than the original.

Serve it on a platter alongside the tiny biscuits to prank your friends. Then, watch their reaction upon realising the XL ‘biscuit’ not actually edible.

If you ever feel stressed at work, then pinch the cushion just like a stress ball.

The big steamed bun will melt your troubles away and instantly lighten up your mood.

Includes old flavours

The iconic cushion is part of the Taiwan Want Want Happy Together Huge Variety Snacks Bag – Super BIG Ball Cake gift pack.

Long-time fans will recognise these items:

Lonely God 浪味仙 In Vegetable Flavour X2

Want Want Senbei Rice Crackers (旺旺仙貝)

Want Want Shelly Senbei (雪の月小雪餅)

Want Want Crackers (旺旺小小酥)

WW Boring Pie Fried Senbei (無聊派仙貝酥).

Available in Shopee Taiwan

The Taiwan Want Want Happy Together Huge Variety Snacks Bag – Super BIG Ball Cake is priced at S$16.52 (NT$349) at the brand’s official website.

The gift pack is also available on Shopee Taiwan at the same price. If you have friends in Taiwan, ask them for a favour, and hope they’ll get it shipped to your doorstep.

Alternatively, you could also make an Airfrov request to get the assistance necessary for the overseas purchase.

A nostalgic gift for the holidays

Foodies with fond memories of sharing Wang Wang Man Tou biscuits during recess time should consider gifting these cushions for the holidays.

While it’s not available in local stores, we hope that this merchandise will arrive in Singapore eventually. In the meantime, try contacting your buddies in Taiwan or make an Airfrov request.

If you manage to get your hands on this cushion, serve it on a platter, and watch your friends’ reactions.

Featured image adapted from Foody Taiwan.