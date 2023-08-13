China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi Removes His Tie After Seeing Vivian Balakrishnan Without One

Wang Yi Gets Praise For Removing His Tie While Greeting Vivian Balakrishnan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the latter’s visit to Singapore on 10 Aug.

During the visit, Mr Wang saw that Dr Balakrishnan was not wearing a tie and decided to remove his own after greeting his counterpart.

The move has garnered praise online, with many pointing out how Mr Wang had shown Dr Balakrishnan respect.

Wang Yi meets Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and removes his tie

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Singapore for a visit with Dr Balakrishnan, as well as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Chinese state media Frontline Focus posted a video on TikTok showing their first meeting.

After Mr Wang exits his vehicle, he walks up to Dr Balakrishnan and the two exchange greetings.

Then, seemingly noticing that Dr Balakrishnan isn’t wearing a tie, Mr Wang removes his.

Mr Wang then shakes hands with Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann.

At the same time, a handler comes up to Mr Wang to receive his tie.

Comments praise Wang Yi for showing respect

Netizens were effusive in their praise.

One commented that Mr Wang had a “very high emotional quotient (EQ)” and expressed his respect for the Chinese foreign minister.

Another commented on the diplomatic move, and Mr Wang got the thumbs up.

Bilateral issues discussed over dinner

Following the welcome, Mr Wang and Dr Balakrishnan had dinner at the Botanic Gardens.

“We . . . had a wide-ranging conversation on a variety of strategic issues,” Dr Balakrishnan shared in a Facebook post.

They discussed their mutual interest in furthering tourism and business flows, and air connectivity between China and Singapore, among other bilateral issues.

“Singapore and China share close relations across all levels. Since the start of this year, we have already seen many exchanges and engagements between both sides, including at the people-to-people level,” he added.

“These are important as we continue to deepen collaborations for mutual benefit,” Dr Balakrishnan emphasised.

“We will continue to explore ways to enhance our cooperation, including in areas such as connectivity, the digital economy and sustainable development.”

China & Singapore strengthed bilateral ties

Mr Wang also met PM Lee and DPM Wong on 11 Aug.

The meetings saw their relationship improve to an “All Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership”, according to PM Lee.

Meanwhile, DPM Wong met Mr Wang the same day.

“They took stock of the good progress in bilateral cooperation, anchored by our three government-to-government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing, and institutionalised platforms such as the Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC),” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Featured image adapted from Frontline Focus on TikTok and Vivian Balakrishnan on Facebook.