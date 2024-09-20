Waste truck catches fire in Yishun, thick smoke observed on site

Waste truck catches fire in HDB complex along Yishun Ave 6

On Friday morning (20 Sep), a waste truck caught fire at Block 461B Yishun Ave 6.

A resident living in the area had taken a video of the incident and posted it on Facebook.

Speaking to MS News, SCDF said they were alerted to the fire at 10.40am.

The fire had started from the truck’s rear compartment.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet and confirmed that there were no reported injuries.

Thick smokes on site

The video shows a large plume of smoke rolling out from the waste truck’s rear compartment.

There were SCDF personnel at the truck’s rear side, presumably putting out the fire.

MS News understands that the truck had likely been carrying electronic waste (E-waste).

E-waste collection bins are located throughout Singapore, collecting items such as ICT equipment, old batteries, lamps, and household appliances.

Many E-waste items are flammable and can result in the release of toxic fumes when burnt.

That said, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.