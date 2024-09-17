TikToker raises over S$4K for Bukit Merah fire victims, accepting donations till 20 Oct

Victims of 10 Sep Bukit Merah fire receive S$4K from TikToker

Last Tuesday (10 Sep), a fire broke out at a one-bedroom HDB unit in Bukit Merah. It was later found that a 3-year-old boy, who was unattended at the time, had set a mattress on fire.

To help the victims of the Bukit Merah fire, TikTok user @something4rsomeone put out an appeal for donations last Saturday (14 Sep).

On Tuesday (17 Sep), the TikTok user shared that over S$4,000 had been raised within just four days, during the “first batch” of fundraising.

An accompanying video shows the TikToker handing over the sum of money, in cash, to Mr Liu — the man whose family lived in the burned flat.

Accepting donations till 11.59pm on 20 Sep

Mr Liu also shared about his family’s living conditions after the fire.

He shared that he and his family have moved to a “new home” after the blaze.

Having received donations from many kind individuals, Mr Liu said that his family has “enough for now”. He added that he’s still expecting more items to be delivered.

Mr Liu took the opportunity to thank the public for their “concern, love and donations”.

Mr Liu was visibly grateful as he received the sum of money. He was later seen waving from his flat as he bade the TikToker goodbye.

Ending the post, the TikToker shared that the appeal is ongoing and will end at 11.59pm on Friday (20 Sep).

All donations received during this period will go towards Mr Liu.

Those who wish to donate can do so via the PayLah/PayNow QR code available on @something4rsomeone’s page.

Proceeds received after the cut-off date will be “used as donations under @something4rsomeone (my) page”.

