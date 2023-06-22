Man Gets Stuck While Riding Water Slide In Penang, Staff Manage To Help Him Out

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Gets Stuck Inside Penang Water Slide, Traumatised By Incident

Water parks are usually fun places for thrills and literal spills. But what happens when something goes awry?

On 10 June, a man shared a TikTok video of his experience on a water slide at Penang Escape Theme Park.

Warning: those with claustrophobia might want to steer clear.

While the ride seemed extremely thrilling, things took a legitimately scary turn when he got stuck midway through the slide.

However, a staff member thankfully heard his calls for help and managed to help him out.

Gets stuck twice inside water slide

The TikTok video shows the OP standing inside the Super Looper water slide at Penang Escape Theme Park.

When the ride begins, a platform below him flips down, sending him falling straight into the tube water slide.

He screams in excitement as he plunges down.

However, this surge of adrenaline is cut short when he finds himself abruptly stopping in the middle of the slide.

When he realises that he’s stuck, he remains calm and pushes himself down to continue the ride.

However, he ends up getting stuck again. Confused, he looks around, trying to find a way out.

In the video, he also shouts “Hello?” as he tries to call out for help.

Staff member rescues him from water slide

Thankfully, his panic does not have to last too long.

A few moments after calling for help, a staff member opens a panel of the slide from the outside, allowing the OP to climb out.

The OP smiles in relief, grateful that he can exit the water slide safely.

In his caption, he declared that this would be his first and last time riding that water slide.

Experience unlocks new fear for viewers

Upon seeing his experience, netizens expressed their fears of getting stuck in water slides too.

Many of them noted that they have claustrophobia, and such a scenario would definitely cause them to panic.

Furthermore, others pointed out that other riders might end up coming down the slide behind them.

This could result in potential injuries.

Thankfully, the OP suffered no injuries during the ride.

Park apologises for incident

On 14 June, Escape Penang shared a post on Facebook apologising to the OP for his not-so-smooth-sailing experience.

“While this may have been an unpleasant occurrence, unfortunately, these incidents can occasionally occur with rides such as these of which there are many around the world!” they wrote. “We sincerely do hope you’re feeling better!”

The park also took the opportunity to reassure visitors that they take the issue of safety “extremely seriously”.

They’ve done so by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and features, such as the special opening that enabled a staff member to quickly remove the OP from the slide as seen in the clip.

Escape Penang ended their post by inviting the OP to return to the park to “experience this ride in the right way” and to check out the other activities.

It’s not clear if the OP has yet to take them up on their offer, but we hope that his experience won’t hinder him from enjoying water parks in the future.

Featured image adapted from @jamii.talib on TikTok.