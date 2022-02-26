Private-Hire Car Windscreen Cracked On 25 Feb After Watermelon Allegedly Thrown Down

It can be pretty nerve-wracking for drivers whenever a branch or tiny fruit lands on their vehicles.

Needless to say, one can only imagine how terrifying it must’ve been for this private-hire driver who witnessed a watermelon falling onto his windscreen, cracking it in the process.

While it remains unclear where the fruit came from, the driver has since lodged a police report.

Watermelon allegedly thrown down onto private-hire car windscreen

According to Shin Min Daily News, 61-year-old Mr Weng – a private-hire driver – was driving near Block 966 Jurong West Drive 93 when the object landed on his car.

The incident apparently took place on Friday (25 Feb) morning at about 9.24am.

As the watermelon landed on his car, the 61-year-old got a shock and immediately alighted to check what had happened.

Upon alighting from his car, the private-hire driver told Shin Min Daily that he saw watermelon flesh splattered everywhere.

Besides giving the elderly driver a shock, the incident also rendered Mr Weng unable to work for a few days. He also had to pay $1,000 in repair fees.

While it remains unclear how the watermelon ended up on his windscreen, Mr Weng suspect that someone had thrown the fruit from a nearby building.

Police suspect watermelon was thrown from height

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Mr Weng’s son said he believes the thrown object was only a fraction of a watermelon.

Nonetheless, given the force it landed with, he pointed out that it was fortunate the object did not land on any pedestrians.

The elderly driver has since lodged a police report on the incident, following which 6-7 officers arrived at the scene to investigate.

Given the extent of the windscreen damage, Mr Weng’s son shared that the police believe the watermelon was thrown from a height.

As such, several officers were seen questioning residents from nearby blocks.

In response to Shin Min Daily queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a case of “reckless act” and are currently carrying out investigations.

Fortunate it didn’t land on pedestrian

While it remains unclear how the watermelon landed on Mr Weng’s car, we can only imagine the damage and injuries if it had hit a pedestrian.

Hopefully, the police will get to the bottom of this incident swiftly and will bring the culprit to task, if it was indeed thrown from a height.

