Recently, pink-flowered trumpet trees are shedding around Singapore, covering our scenery in pretty sakura-esque flowers.

However, one of these trees abruptly fell on a car in the Tiong Bahru area, as seen on videos spreading on social media.

The incident allegedly took place on Monday (29 Mar) afternoon.

Tree falls on car at Tiong Bahru road

The Facebook video shared by ROADS.sg shows a camcar video by a driver along Lower Delta Road around the Tiong Bahru area.

Although nothing appears amiss in the first 10 seconds, a tree can be seen abruptly falling, without warning, on the road.

A black car in front of the driver happened to be at the spot where the tree fell.

The tree appeared to envelop the car, as it can no longer be seen from the footage.

Upon encountering this sight, the driver behind the camera drives past the tree.

It is unclear as to what happened after the video footage, but we do hope that a witness notified the authorities or emergency services.

Hoping car occupants are safe

SCDF told MS News that they received a call for assistance at the junction of Tiong Bahru Road and Lower Delta Road at about 5.15pm.

1 person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

MS News has contacted NParks for more information, and we will update the article if there’s new info.

Hopefully the black car driver is okay and that there were no significant injuries to them

Trees don’t fall on cars everyday, so this is definitely an exceptional occurrence.

