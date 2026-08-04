Driver goes into unintentional U-turn on wet road at Upper Thomson, netizens advise to change tyres

Car goes into an unintentional U-turn on wet road at Upper Thomson

On 26 July, a driver found himself in an unintentional detour on a rainy day at Upper Thomson Road.

In a video posted on Instagram on 3 Aug, a front-facing dashcam captured footage of the incident.

U-turn gone wrong

Louis told MS News that he was out for a meal on the day of the incident.

At around 12.44pm, the 23-year-old was driving his white BMW along Upper Thomson Road when he slowed down to make a U-turn.

Seeing no oncoming vehicles, he attempted to complete the turn in one smooth motion.

However, midway through the manoeuvre, the car lost control and spun, coming to a stop facing the opposite direction.

Driver was confused, other vehicles stopped to watch

As for how he reacted in the moment, Louis told MS News: “I was a bit scared but handled it alright.”

In the video, a row of cars was seen queuing behind him while the OP made the U-turn.

However, after Louis’ blunder, the vehicles behind him stayed stationary.

Oncoming traffic also slowed down as Louis performed a three-point turn to get back on track.

As for the actual cause of the spin, he suggested that it might be loose stones and debris from nearby works.

Netizens advise OP to change his tyres

Since posting, the video has both amused and concerned netizens aplenty.

As of writing, the video has over 350,000 views on Instagram and 72,000 views on Facebook.

Many netizens commented that Louis was lucky that he did not collide into anyone.

Some netizens joked that Louis either had a “stiff neck” or wanted to “flirt”.

A few pointed out that his tyres may be bald, causing them to lose grip easily, especially on wet roads.

However, Louis clarified that his tyres were not the issue.

He told MS News: “I did go for a check to make sure all my tyres had no damage or issues.”

Also read: Toyota driver goes against flow of traffic at Old Tampines Road, narrowly avoids car

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Featured image adapted from @papalime66 on Instagram.